India plans repatriation of Kohinoor diamond and other colonial artefacts

India is planning a repatriation campaign for artefacts dating back to the colonial era, including the controversial Kohinoor diamond and various idols and sculptures in museums across the UK, according to report in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday.

The British newspaper claims this mission is among the priorities of the Narendra Modi-led government, and the issue will likely come up in diplomatic and trade talks between the two countries.

While the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is said to be leading efforts to reclaim objects 'trafficked' out of the country since Independence, officials in New Delhi are believed to be coordinating with diplomats in London to make formal requests to institutions holding artefacts seized as 'spoils of war' or collected by enthusiasts during colonial rule.