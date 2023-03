Being a woman artist, I feel like a free bird. I always recall a sentence from my uncle, Jangarh Singh Shyam, (Do what you like, my dear old goddess). I still remember, when I used to show my small scribbles to him and ask, “Is this good?” he would smile, and encourage me, wholeheartedly.

Later, when he passed away, I realised that people started to put my art in a box called ‘Gond tribal painting’, since I belong to a Pardhan tribe. As a six- or seven-yearold girl, I never understood the concept of categories, caste, or gender. Many times, I questioned my parents and my relatives but they didn’t have any answer since they never had to face such things when they were in their village. Moving to a new city, like Bhopal, was quite difficult for everyone, including my parents.

Later on, my own education, and research on my community helped me to understand how the term of ‘Gond art’ arrived. When my uncle Jangarh was brought to Bhopal by the scouts of Bharat Bhavan, he could barely speak Hindi, and he didn’t understand what to call his own art. After some years, his relatives started following his style of expression. So, people thought, since this community belongs to the Gond tribe, let’s call it Gond art. No one was at fault but lack of research and a language barrier created a lot of confusion around the correct term for this art form.

I started practising art at very young age. When I was growing up, I tried different techniques and I got criticised. People said, “It doesn’t look like tribal or Gond art, you should stick to where you belong.” Later on, I came to the conclusion that as an artist, more than any ‘genderole’, I resist being categorised, and restricted to being only one thing or another. I would like to be an independent artist, and do what I like, as my uncle told me, and find my own expression, using different techniques and materials to redefine what I learnt. If I stay connected to the inspiration of my parents (Durga Bai Vyam and Subhash Singh Vyam) and my uncle (late Jangarh Singh Shyam), while reclaiming my own path and identity, people will sooner or later see me for who I am, rather than who they want me to be.