Doing it the ‘write’ way

A biologist, an Army jawan, a homemaker and a geography graduate.

Off the busy road in Ranchi, this unlikely group of people have come together on a warm summer’s day. They are all members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and are participating in a writing workshop at Jharkhand’s Tribal Research Institute (TRI) in the capital city.

“I want our children to read in their mother tongue,” says Mavno speaker Jagannath Girhi of the Mal Paharia community. The 24-year-old has come from his village in Dumka more than 200 km away to write the grammar of his endangered mother tongue Mavno. “We also want to publish a book in Mavno.”

He is the first and only person in his village Baliakhora to have obtained an MSc degree — it’s in biology and he did it in Hindi. “The language of the community that has bigger numbers is taught in the university,” he points out. “Even the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) syllabus is available in [Adivasi] languages like Khortha and Santhali but not in our language [Mavno]. If this continues, my language will slowly disappear.”

Mavno is an endangered Indo-Aryan language with Dravidian influences. It has less than 4,000 speakers and does not have ‘official language’ status. According to the Linguistic Survey of India, Jharkhand, Mavno is not used as a medium of instruction in schools and does not have a separate script.

The Mal Paharias are cultivators but also depend on forest produce. They speak Mavno at home but official communication happens mainly in Hindi or Bengali, which are the state’s dominant languages. Hindi or Bengali are preferred as the medium of instruction in most Jharkhand schools and colleges; even the teachers are Hindi speakers.