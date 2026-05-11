Kaifi Azmi: The revolutionary romantic who gave poetry a conscience

On 10 May, India remembers one of the finest poetic voices of the twentieth century — Kaifi Azmi, the revolutionary-romantic whose words transformed not only Urdu poetry but also the language of Indian cinema. Poet, lyricist, scriptwriter, activist and public intellectual, Kaifi belonged to that extraordinary generation of progressive writers who believed literature must not merely decorate society but challenge it.

Even twenty-four years after his passing, Kaifi Azmi remains astonishingly contemporary. His poetry still speaks to fractured times, to inequality, loneliness, love, resistance and human dignity. Few poets managed to combine ideological conviction with lyrical tenderness as effortlessly as Kaifi did. Whether in mushairas, political meetings or cinema halls, his words carried the same emotional intensity and moral clarity.

Born Syed Athar Hussain Rizvi on 14 January, 1919, in Mijwan village in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district, Kaifi emerged from a deeply traditional Shia family but soon gravitated toward radical politics and literature. According to accounts in his memoirs and biographies, he wrote his first ghazal at the age of eleven and stunned audiences when he recited it at a local mushaira. The matla of that youthful composition became prophetic of the turbulence and passion that would later define his literary life:

“Itna to zindagi mein kisi ki khalal pade,

Hansne se ho sukoon na rone se kal pade.”

(“May someone disturb life so deeply,

That neither laughter brings peace nor tears bring relief.”)

The young poet soon joined the Progressive Writers’ Movement and later became associated with the Communist Party of India. Unlike many literary figures who remained confined to elite circles, Kaifi immersed himself in workers’ movements, trade union activism and struggles for social justice. For him, poetry was not an escape from reality; it was a weapon against injustice.

The poet of revolution and compassion

Kaifi Azmi’s poetry carried the fragrance of romance but also the fire of rebellion. His celebrated nazm “Aurat” remains among the boldest feminist poems written in Urdu literature. Addressing women not as passive symbols of beauty but as equal participants in history, he wrote:

“Uth meri jaan mere saath hi chalna hai tujhe.”

(“Rise, my beloved, you must walk beside me.”)

In an era when patriarchy dominated both society and literature, these lines sounded revolutionary. Kaifi challenged the romanticised suffering imposed upon women and envisioned companionship built on equality. The poem remains strikingly relevant in contemporary conversations around gender justice.