Kunal Kamra cites Bal Thackeray cartoon in reply to privilege notice over Shinde satire

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has questioned the Maharashtra legislature’s privilege proceedings against him, citing a cartoon by Bal Thackeray targeting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to argue that political satire was historically tolerated.

Kamra has been served a breach of privilege notice over a satirical song aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who claims to carry forward Thackeray’s political legacy.

In a written deposition submitted to the legislature’s privileges committee, Kamra referred to Thackeray’s past cartoons criticising political leaders, including sitting prime ministers, noting that no such privilege action was initiated at the time.

Defence of political satire

“Over the last year, I have faced multiple proceedings for a joke that I made about a fight for the political legacy of one of India’s most fiery political cartoonists, Balasaheb Thackeray,” Kamra said in his submission.

Referring to the cartoon on Indira Gandhi, he argued that defending Thackeray’s legacy should include protecting the freedom of satire and expression.

Kamra said political satire formed the foundation of the ideology that Shinde claims to inherit.

Remarks on privilege powers

The comedian also raised concerns over the scope of legislative privilege.

“The fact that in a 21st-century democracy, elected representatives have the power to institute proceedings against citizens who say things they don’t like… should concern every citizen,” he said.

He added that such provisions could be used to curb freedom of expression.