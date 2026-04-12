Kunal Kamra cites Bal Thackeray cartoon in reply to privilege notice over Shinde satire
Comedian questions legislative action, raises concerns over curbs on free speech
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has questioned the Maharashtra legislature’s privilege proceedings against him, citing a cartoon by Bal Thackeray targeting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to argue that political satire was historically tolerated.
Kamra has been served a breach of privilege notice over a satirical song aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who claims to carry forward Thackeray’s political legacy.
In a written deposition submitted to the legislature’s privileges committee, Kamra referred to Thackeray’s past cartoons criticising political leaders, including sitting prime ministers, noting that no such privilege action was initiated at the time.
Defence of political satire
“Over the last year, I have faced multiple proceedings for a joke that I made about a fight for the political legacy of one of India’s most fiery political cartoonists, Balasaheb Thackeray,” Kamra said in his submission.
Referring to the cartoon on Indira Gandhi, he argued that defending Thackeray’s legacy should include protecting the freedom of satire and expression.
Kamra said political satire formed the foundation of the ideology that Shinde claims to inherit.
Remarks on privilege powers
The comedian also raised concerns over the scope of legislative privilege.
“The fact that in a 21st-century democracy, elected representatives have the power to institute proceedings against citizens who say things they don’t like… should concern every citizen,” he said.
He added that such provisions could be used to curb freedom of expression.
Political response
Reacting to the proceedings, Shiv Sena leader and minister Pratap Sarnaik said the matter has been referred to the privileges committee and Kamra has submitted his response.
He also cautioned Kamra about the “aggressive approach” of Shiv Sainiks, referring to past reactions by party supporters.
The complaint was filed by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, alleging that Kamra’s remarks amounted to a breach of privilege and insulted Shinde.
Kamra had earlier refused to issue an unconditional apology, calling it “insincere”.
The controversy stems from a performance in Mumbai where he used a parody of a Hindi song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai to comment on political developments within the Shiv Sena.
Past incidents
Following the performance, Shiv Sena supporters allegedly vandalised a venue in Mumbai’s Khar area in March 2025. An FIR was also registered against Kamra based on a complaint accusing him of making defamatory remarks.
The privileges committee, headed by Prasad Lad, is expected to take a decision after examining Kamra’s response.
The case comes amid a broader debate over the limits of political satire and the use of legislative privilege in India.
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