Let’s give it a rest now! Supreme Court dismisses plea to ban ‘Satanic Verses’

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition seeking a fresh ban on Salman Rushdie’s novel The Satanic Verses — which has been at the heart of a longstanding controversy — and has refused to revisit the decades-long dispute over the book. The case was heard by a bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, who observed, “You are effectively challenging the judgement of the Delhi High Court,” before dismissing the plea.

The petition, filed by advocate Chand Qureshi, argued that the book had become available again following the Delhi High Court’s order from November last year. The High Court had closed proceedings in a challenge to the Rajiv Gandhi government’s 1988 ban on the book’s import, stating that since authorities could not produce the relevant notification, “it has to be presumed that it does not exist”.