Games people play

Title: PolyTicks, DeMockrazy & Mumbo Jumbo: Babus, Mantris & Netas (Un)making Our Nation

Author: Avay Shukla

Publisher: AuthorsUpFront/ Paranjoy Guha Thakurta

Year of republication: 2026

This book of mine, containing political satire lampooning our social peccadilloes and pretences, was first published by Pippa Ran Books and Media in 2020. It has now been republished by Author’s Upfront/ Paranjoy Thakurta this year.

I am reposting this brief introduction for the benefit (or mortification, as the case may be!) of those readers who have discovered me after 2020. Six years is almost a generational span in today’s fast-paced world, where one must register one’s presence on social media every day lest one be consigned to internet oblivion.

The sixty-odd pieces in this book cover subjects as varied as high society dinners, judicial oddities, the arcane mumbo jumbo of economics, politicians and their misdeeds, social peccadilloes, the absurdities of governmental policies, the inanities of our media and television channels, and much more. Rarely, however, is there a frontal assault: the battle is waged with humour, irony and satire; the intent is both to inform and amuse.

The book has a superb preface by the evergreen Shashi Tharoor, and I cannot blow my own trumpet better than by quoting from it:

'Avay Shukla is no ordinary blogger. He is a former senior bureaucrat… now retired but armed with nearly four decades of experience administering the complexities of Indian governance. He was clearly no ordinary bureaucrat either, for he wields an incisive pen, a highly effective vocabulary, and a style so original, so witty and often so devastating that his file notations must have been classics in their own right.

'Every subject is tackled with a command of both subject and language that makes his conclusions impossible to resist… Some of his writing is satirical, but much of it is infused with a burning passion for issues that matter in India, tinged perhaps with the disillusionment of one who has seen it all and found it wanting.

'The talent for brevity makes him the ideal blogger — somebody who has something to say, and does so readably and pithily… I hope Avay Shukla’s work finds the wide and discerning readership it deserves, well beyond the transience of its original medium in cyberspace.'