‘I wanted to fill this unpardonable gap’

Mahasweta Devi (1926–2016), whose birth centenary we are observing this year, remains a powerful voice through her novels and short stories. She’ll always be remembered for her literary brilliance, but no less for her social activism and the empathy that animates her works. A winner of many prestigious awards, including the Magsaysay and Jnanpith, her work has inspired memorable plays and films such as Govind Nihalani’s Hazar Chaurasi ki Maa.

Former professor of human sciences Subhoranjan Dasgupta, who was lucky to have known her well, recounts a previously unpublished conversation.

In your very first book Jhansir Rani (Queen of Jhansi, 1956), you abjured the typical biographical format, which might have presented her as a figure of romance.

Yes, I broke new ground. My book was not a biographical novel in the accepted sense of the term. On the contrary, I depended on meticulous historical research rooted in that region and in the imagination of the common people, particularly villagers.

I examined local ballads and folklore, engaged in long interactions with people who ransacked their memories to recall the queen as she had been handed down through generations. The result of this grassroot exploration was the production of a ‘human history’ centred around the queen, as recollected and retold by the people themselves.

You followed the same method in later masterpieces too, like Aranyer Adhikar (Rights of the Forest, 1977) and Titumeer (1998).

Yes. I tried to create a form of historical fiction where the stress is on the revolt of the trampled and the exploited, be it under the great Muslim peasant-rebel Titumeer of Bengal or under Birsa Munda in Jharkhand (then Bihar).

I confess I have a special weakness for Aranyer Adhikar because there I tried to interweave two layers — documentation and fearless battle. We have to admit that the conventional historiography of our freedom movement has not given the Santhals the respect they deserve for their rebellion against ruthless colonial exploitation.