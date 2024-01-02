Manipur in 2024: "Small moments of refusal, silence & mourning"—and poetry—bring hope
In the ongoing crisis, some activists and scholars from the two communities have taken up silence as a choice. As violence continues, their resistance lies in their small refusals
Over the months, images from relief camps of groups of happy gaggles of children doing the most normal everyday things in drastically changed circumstances were shared by many friends as fundraisers and appeals for peace in Manipur.
Violence continues even as one year ends and another begins.
The sense of alienation, where Indians know (and care) more about the wars and conflicts elsewhere in the world as opposed to the one in their own nation-state, cannot be more absurd than it already is.
In the ongoing crisis, some people, activists and scholars from the two communities, have taken up silence as a choice. Others refuse to participate in the usual format of talk shows that pitch one ethnic voice against the other—refusing to be arsenal, choosing instead to be part of non-publicised, non-recorded conversations with smaller groups of people across identities and stances.
Small moments of refusal, silence and mourning, and people in the interstices of identities who cultivate and nurture friendships, love and intimacies beyond stringent dictates and boundaries—they bring hope for the year to come.
Fall, fall
like fallen angels
against the dictates
of the gods
For what good is love
Unless you fight — Fate
Divinity
Even gods had
fallen from the sky
falling in love
In love you need to die
a little
Little, little deaths
Until the final blow
So, when you fall
in love
Fall, like fallen angels
against the dictates
of the gods
Fall, like autumn
Unanimously as all leaves
decide to give up
the replenishment of roots
Fall, because
to fall
is not to be defeated
To rise
To raise
is not all good
Look, what
raised flags have done
In love
it is good
to fall
from the grace
of your caste
Fall, as when
you learn to walk
Stammer
as when you search
for words to tell
your beloved of love
Fall, because
leaves plunge to earth
making beds for lovers
Fall, because
it is only sheer luck
that love begets love
SOIBAM HARIPRIYA is a poet and teaches at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi. Views are personal
