Manipur in 2024: "Small moments of refusal, silence & mourning"—and poetry—bring hope

Over the months, images from relief camps of groups of happy gaggles of children doing the most normal everyday things in drastically changed circumstances were shared by many friends as fundraisers and appeals for peace in Manipur.

Violence continues even as one year ends and another begins.

The sense of alienation, where Indians know (and care) more about the wars and conflicts elsewhere in the world as opposed to the one in their own nation-state, cannot be more absurd than it already is.

In the ongoing crisis, some people, activists and scholars from the two communities, have taken up silence as a choice. Others refuse to participate in the usual format of talk shows that pitch one ethnic voice against the other—refusing to be arsenal, choosing instead to be part of non-publicised, non-recorded conversations with smaller groups of people across identities and stances.

Small moments of refusal, silence and mourning, and people in the interstices of identities who cultivate and nurture friendships, love and intimacies beyond stringent dictates and boundaries—they bring hope for the year to come.