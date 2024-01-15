Renowned poet Munawwar Rana dies at 71

Renowned poet Munawwar Rana passed away at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday, 14 January. He was 71 years old.

Rana had been suffering from throat cancer for a long time.

Rana's daughter Sumaiya Rana told PTI that her father died at the hospital late on Sunday night and will be laid to rest on Monday, 15 January.

The poet is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.

"He was hospitalised for 14–15 days due to illness. He was first admitted to Medanta in Lucknow and then to SGPGI, where he breathed his last around 11 pm today," Rana's son Tabrez Rana said.

Born in 1952 in Rae Bareli, Munawwar Rana was awarded the Gyanpeeth Award in 2014. His use of simple words in his poetry made his works popular among the common people.

Rana's poem 'Maa', which is considered one of his most famous works, has a special place in the world of Urdu literature.