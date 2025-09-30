‘Ode to Durga Puja’ in Urdu, by the poet Nazeer Akbarabadi

Durga Puja remains one of the grandest cultural and religious festivals of India, an event that transforms Bengal into a canvas of devotion, artistry and festivity, while echoing across the nation and the diaspora.

A little more than two centuries ago, a remarkable Urdu poet — Nazeer Akbarabadi (1735–1830) — immortalised the grandeur of the festival in verse. Known as the ‘poet of the masses’, Akbarabadi captured the spectacle of Durga Puja in his long poem ‘Durga Jee ke Darshan’, revealing not only the devotional essence of the ritual but also its social and inclusive character.

In today’s climate, when festivals are often narrowed by identity politics, revisiting Akbarabadi’s verses reminds us that these celebrations are, at their heart, about shared joy, collective reverence and plural imagination.