Over the hills and far away: Being at the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival

Recently a friend of mine who lives in New York asked me with some bewilderment, “What’s going on with lit fests in India? You throw a stone, you hit one?” She was only half joking. Last month alone, when temperatures have been too high to even leave the house, I’ve been invited to three (one in 40-degree Gujarat).

As an author who hasn’t had a book out in some years, I suppose I should be grateful, but after a couple of terrible experiences—bad organisation, shifting schedules, weakly thought-out sessions with writers randomly tossed together—the gratitude doesn’t just wane, it teeters on trepidation.

But I’m a sucker for the mountains, and when, during an unthinkably hot week, I received an invite to the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival, I immediately said yes, dreaming of sweater-weather.

Tickets booked, I landed eagerly at Bagdogra airport without so much as a hotel name in hand. I was met by an organiser who popped me into a car. I mapped the route to Yuksom, the festival location, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It said eight hours. I settled in for a long and winding ride.

The magic of a festival being as remotely located as this one is that every speaker and panelist who makes it, really wants to be there. No one takes a flight (some of us took two) and an 8-hour car journey otherwise. Once I arrived at the venue, I wondered if this fact brought to the festival a variety of keenness and sincerity many literary events today miss.