Pakistan: Challenging LGBTQ stigma and shaping feminist narratives through art

Historically, art in Pakistan has found unique ways to comment on social issues and push boundaries. However, much like in other countries, the art market is heavily curated and often the domain of the privileged elite of the country that is skewed towards certain themes, styles, aesthetics, and formal training.

The Pakistan Art Forum (PAF), established in 2014, aims to circumvent the traditional gatekeepers of art in the country.

It first used social media and digital platforms to feature more eclectic and inclusive artists and styles. After the pandemic, the forum also set up a physical address that serves as a safe space for artists, allowing them to push boundaries and start a dialogue about queer and LGBTQ identity politics, sexuality and power, all while challenging patriarchy — themes that are taboo in Pakistan.

"Throughout the ages, art has been a medium of reform, resistance, used to highlight various social dilemmas," Imtisal Zafar, founder of PAF, tells DW. "It is important for us to not only curate shows that are aesthetically appealing, but also to use art as a medium to shed light on various issues."