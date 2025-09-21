Remembering Mir Taqi Mir, the Lord of Poetry, 215 years later

Mir was born on 28 May 1723 in Agra, into a family steeped in spirituality and learning. His father’s mystical leanings profoundly influenced him, shaping his poetic sensibility towards compassion, detachment and the inner world of love.

Orphaned early, Mir wandered to Delhi at the tender age of 11, where the city — then the cultural nerve centre of poetry and power — would leave an indelible imprint on him.

The Delhi of Mir’s youth was a paradox: dazzling in refinement, yet ravaged by repeated invasions. The sackings by Ahmad Shah Abdali from 1748 onward left the city bruised, its poets and courtiers disillusioned. Mir’s verses absorbed that collective trauma, mourning Delhi’s decline even as he immortalised its ethos.

When the city’s glory dimmed, Mir accepted the invitation of Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula of Awadh and shifted to Lucknow. There, amidst Lucknow’s indulgent aesthetic of nafasat (refinement) and naazuk mizaj (delicate sensibility), Mir remained a misfit — carrying Delhi’s ruins in his heart.