Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has received a death threat allegedly in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, a wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, making him the latest film star to be targeted amid a series of threats in recent weeks.

The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation and are verifying the authenticity of the threat, an official said on Thursday.

"Actor Saif Ali Khan received a voice message on his phone in the name of Zeeshan Akhtar, stating that he would meet the same fate as Baba Siddique," the police official said.

The investigation is focusing on whether the threat genuinely originated from Akhtar or whether someone else is impersonating him, possibly using artificial intelligence (AI), to harass celebrities.

Recently, the Mumbai Police arrested 30-year-old Bengaluru-based IIT graduate Vaibhav Mishra, who allegedly used AI to issue threats to actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor despite having no links to any gang.

In January this year, Khan was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his Mumbai residence. He was hospitalised following the incident, and the accused was arrested by the Mumbai Police a few days later.

Baba Siddique, 66, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra East area on the night of 12 October 2024.

Apart from threats directed at individual actors, superstar Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence, Jalsa, has repeatedly figured in a series of hoax bomb warnings sent to authorities in Mumbai and Pune over the past month.