Shailendra: Raj Kapoor’s ‘Pushkin’ and Hindi cinema’s poet of the people

In the grand history of Indian cinema, few names shine as luminously as that of Shankardas Kesarilal ‘Shailendra’ (30 August 1923–14 December 1966). To millions, he was simply Shailendra, the poet whose pen gave Hindi films their soul, their humanity, and their timeless melodies.

To Raj Kapoor, he was more — confidant, comrade, and muse — fondly christened as ‘Kaviraj’ and ‘Pushkin’, likening him to the great Russian poet. If Sahir Ludhianvi embodied fire and protest, and Kaifi Azmi wrote with the conviction of revolution, then Shailendra was the lyricist of everyman’s joys and sorrows — his words simple, direct, but touched with infinite depth.

In his songs, the Indian public found its voice: the laughter of love, the ache of loss, the certainty of struggle, and the quiet courage to live.

From Mathura’s by-lanes to Bombay’s dreams

Born in Rawalpindi and raised in Mathura, Shailendra belonged to no literary elite. His early life was marked by poverty and struggle, and his foray into verse came not from salons of privilege but the restlessness of a working-class heart.

After moving to Mumbai, he worked as an apprentice in the Matunga Railway Workshop in 1947. Poetry was his release, and at mushairas (poetry gatherings), his fiery verses — like 'Jalta hai Punjab' — attracted attention.

Among those who noticed was Raj Kapoor, who first approached Shailendra to buy his poem for his debut film Aag (1948). The idealistic young poet, then associated with the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), declined, wary of commercial cinema. But fate soon intervened. With his wife pregnant and money scarce, Shailendra approached Kapoor himself. Kapoor gave him two pending songs in Barsaat (1949) to write.

For Rs 500, Shailendra wrote 'Patli kamar hai' and 'Barsaat mein humse mile tum'. With Shankar-Jaikishan’s compositions and Kapoor’s charisma, the songs clicked — and with them, a lifelong bond was born.