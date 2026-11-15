Six years on, Soumitra’s daughter keeps master's legacy alive on stage

Keeping alive the legacy of someone like Soumitra Chatterjee, with such an extensive body of work, has never been easy. Over the years, Poulami has done her best to bring some of her father's earlier works to life on stage. These include Janmantar (Rebirth), Chandanpurer Chor (The Thief of Chandanpur) – a somewhat light-hearted adaptation of Jean Anouilh’s Carnival of Thieves – which she staged on his birth anniversary, and Pratarana, her latest production this year.

It works out to at least one production a year, which, in a way, can be seen as a personal tribute by Poulami and MukhoMukhi, a close-knit group of theatre enthusiasts. However, these productions are not the only commitments that keep her busy. She divides her time between what are often referred to as big productions and requests from smaller theatre groups, finding it difficult to say ‘no’ in most cases.

Those in the know are familiar with the extremely demanding routine she has maintained for nearly a decade – juggling her responsibilities as a caregiver to her son, Ronodeep, who suffered a debilitating two-wheeler accident back in 2017, with her hectic theatre schedule.

It was hence a double whammy for her when six years back, she lost both the parents – first Soumitra and mother Deepa within six months of each other. Speaking exclusively to National Herald, a candid Poulami said: ‘’The two were like a rock to me during such a period of personal turbulence for nearly 10 years. The support they provided was invaluable and hence, I find that I am still struggling to cope with the sense of emptiness.’’

Looking ahead, Poulami reveals that she plans to raise the bar for her pet project in the making for sometime – the Soumitra & Deepa Chatterjee Foundation. The foundation had been in existence for a few years now and led the curating for a festival of serious theatre, in collaboration with Mukho Mukhi, taking place at the Academy of Fine Arts on the week of his birthday. A Soumitra Chatterjee Memorial Lecture had also been initiated with Debshankar Haldar and Koushik Sen, two stalwarts of the stage, the speakers in first two years and needs to revived.