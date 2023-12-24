The art of Nandalal Bose and the quest for true Swadeshi

The first-ever comprehensive showcase of paintings commissioned by Mahatma Gandhi for what turned out to be a significant session of the Congress at Haripura, Gujarat, in 1938, is now on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru.

Considered a national treasure, the ‘Haripura panels’ are the work of painter and teacher Nandalal Bose (1882–1966). Seeing them, I was struck anew by the political impact of the freedom struggle on the imagination of artists. The exhibition explores the nationalism of Nandalal Bose, as well as the fact that he represents the source of a uniquely Indian modernism.

Was the underlying impulse of Bose’s genius simply a return to the past, inspired by his youthful participation in the ‘Swadeshi’ movement? (Bose was in his early 20s in 1905 when the movement began.) Or was his art something quite new in the Indian tradition, and in that sense a sign of a modern vision in Indian culture?

The relationship between art and nationalism raises larger questions concerning the roots of modern Indian art. The driving impulse behind the effort to break free of colonial dependency was the desire to rediscover an authentic self-image.

The self-sufficiency implied by Swadeshi acknowledged that every community receives what is needed for life from its natural and cultural environment. In a way, this is a geographically determined concept of culture. Every authentic culture evolves out of a relationship between the individual and the community, and with the physical body of the land that provides a nurturing environment for what we call a nation.

However, ‘self-sufficiency’ is not simply about a national identity. Creative art addresses the relationship between a culture and its natural environment. Culture cannot grow through self-dependence alone. Growth arises from the interplay between different, though complementary, forces.