The art of storytelling - an interview with dastango Danish Husain

Actor, poet, storyteller, theatre director Danish Husain took an unusual road to the world of arts. He is probably best known as an exponent and revivalist of the dastangoi, that old form of Urdu storytelling, but friend and theatre maker Purva Naresh caught up with him to tell the story of his own life, with some of the signature twists and turns and pauses of the art form he practises. “Main baat karte karte chai bana lun?” asks Danish, to which Purva replies: “Bilkul, mujhe bhi pila do, buss batein mut banana, sirf chai banana!” Edited excerpts.

You are a dastango, and the core of dastangoi is Amir Hamza’s stories, right? What is their context today?

It is our heritage. The original myth comes to us from Arabia. Amir Hamza was Prophet Muhammad’s uncle, and as Islam spread, the stories spread too. During the Mughal period, these stories came to India as Persian stories and became so popular with the court that Akbar commissioned the Hamzanama.

Thanks to this patronage, storytellers picked it up, and it became popular in the oral culture as well. It came to us as a one-volume story. The Indian storytellers added and expanded on the fantasy elements. If you look at the puraan katha, the Kathasaritsagara, magic and fantasy were very strong elements of these ancient Indian storytelling traditions. So, they started adding their own magic, and one volume grew to forty-six volumes, 1,000 pages became 42,000 pages!

Then Devaki Nandan Khatri wrote Chandrakanta (an epic fantasy novel published in 1888, considered the first modern Hindi novel) in 11 volumes. With Mir Baqar Ali dying in 1928 and Partition in 1947, dastangoi traditions were lost. However, a lot of early Parsi theatre makers were very familiar with Amir Hamza’s stories, especially Tilism-e- Hoshruba (the first seven of the 46-volume Dastan-e-Amir Hamza published by Nawal Kishore Press, Lucknow, between 1883 and 1890, which are the most popular of the Amir Hamza tales).

They were very influential in creating early cinema in this country. The structure and tropes of masala Hindi screenplays were derived from these stories. When I started performing, I started seeing these parallels, and the more I got into theatre and cinema, the more I realised these stories never left us.

This confirmed my belief that these stories are ours, these traditions are ours, and they influence what we do in this country in terms of cinema and storytelling.