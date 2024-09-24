Art that took India’s streets by storm: Hanif Kureshi’s legacy

Kureshi didn’t just create art — he took art out of the gallery and placed it directly before all people. He also elevated the 'film poster' and 'truck art' into something that encompassed the very spirit of India in its colourfulness, its everydayness, its celebration of this nation's multitudes.

“Typefaces are like people,” he once said per the Indian Express, “You knew them by the clothes they wore. You could take Helvetica to a party and it would fit it, while the single font, red box of The Economist is so distinct.”

His project Handpainted Type was a celebration of India's rich legacy of hand-lettering, resurrecting the artistry of signboard painters whose thick, colourful strokes inform our every street corner, noted Lifestyle Asia. Yet, in Kureshi's art, what had been confined to juice stands and paanwalas evolved into loud, bold and blatantly regional representations of India's everyday vibrancy.

Kureshi didn’t stop at fonts; he elevated entire neighbourhoods.