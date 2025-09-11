The silent seals of Harappa: Revisiting the Indus script

From September 11 to 13, 2025, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) in New Delhi will host an international conference that aims to confront one of the greatest mysteries in archaeology — the Harappan (Indus) script.

The event, being organised by the union ministry of culture, has drawn archaeologists, linguists, engineers, computer scientists and even medical professionals, reflecting the script’s enduring allure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend on on 12 September and union home minister Amit Shah on 13 September, underscoring the political significance of this undeciphered system of writing in addition to its cultural weight.

The conference comes against the backdrop of a renewed global push: earlier this year, Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin announced a $1 million prize for anyone who can credibly decipher the script. The announcement has revived both scholarly enthusiasm and political debate, making the IGNCA event as much a stage for identity politics as for academic discourse.