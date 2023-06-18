The (Un)making of Santiniketan

Detail from Khoai scroll by Benodebehari Mukherjee, Tempera on Nepalese Lokta paper, 39 x 313 cm (without mount), Mid 30s, courtesy: Mrinalini Mukherjee FoundationScene 1

On a screen before me a landscape is slowly unfurling. Trees, roots, empty space. A thatched hut. More empty space. A cluster of thatched huts. A huddle of buildings. An undulation that might be a fold of land or a hint of water. A sudden stippling of colour—yellow, green. A grove startling in its density punctuating the sparseness of what comes before and after… a cart… a date palm… a person…

I am looking at Scenes from Santiniketan—the film of a scroll currently on display for the first time in Kolkata. The artist is Benodebehari Mukherjee (1904–1980), one of the first students of Kala Bhavana, who would go on to gain renown as one of the most gifted figures of the Bengal School.

For me, Benodebehari was more of a household name, heard from the time I was little. He fascinated me, not least because he was born blind in one eye, and severely myopic in another. Severely myopic in both my eyes, and living in dread of going blind, I watch the scroll—the earliest he ever painted, and the longest at almost 45 feet.

I know this place. It is the setting of my father’s youth, bedrock of his adult years as a poet and an educator, a place of attachments—to the khoai, the (river) Kopai, the red earth he walked on, barefoot, like all the others. It all comes flooding back as I watch Benodebehari’s delicate brushwork, floating across my line of vision. This newly rediscovered scroll records a century-old landscape; it predates my father’s experience by a quarter century, but that seems immaterial to the recognition it arouses. So much of what I have inherited through stories is inscribed before me, in a format that has ‘both an aesthetic and ethical underpinning’, as R. Siva Kumar points out in his curatorial essay.