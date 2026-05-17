Try the famous rewdi of ________

Every time I stepped outside the city and told someone where I was from, the reaction was almost scripted. Either they would immediately start talking about kababs, nihari, biryani… or they would laugh at my insistence on saying ‘hum’ and my talaffuz. Nobody has ever heard ‘Lucknow’ and responded with, “Ah yes, rewdi.” Nobody.

The smell that rises after maghrib (Arabic for sunset) from countless tandoors and grills across old Lucknow is practically one of the three reasons I moved back. People gather around hole-in-the-wall hotels to eat Rahim ki nihari, Mubeen ke pasande, Idrees ki biryani, Tundey kabab… Standing shoulder to shoulder, sometimes waiting for a plate of kababs so soft they melt in your mouth, just like your slightly liberal political opinion might in front of your right-wing papa.

I grew up proudly telling people that Lucknow boasts of over forty varieties of kababs and that Awadhi cuisine is what truly puts us on the map. Galawati kabab so delicate they were supposedly invented for a toothless nawab. Dhaagey ke kabab tied carefully with thread so the meat would not disintegrate before cooking. Shami kabab and the endless debate about how crisp they should be. Nargisi kabab, boti kabab, pasande, koftey, Kakori kabab, majlisi kabab... Even lauki ke kabab.

And this is just kababs. I have not even started on nihari-kulcha breakfasts after winter fog, paya simmering overnight, bheja fry at weddings, yakhni pulao, or even home-cooked adraki gosht, methi machhli ka saalan or even gosht ka achaar.

I am listing all this because one Uttar Pradesh government list would have us think that all of UP survives on vegetarian snacks. I truly hope this list does not reach my Lucknawi friends Tullika or Madhvi or Shabnam apa, who would launch a protest almost instinctively when they find out that only rewdi, mango produce and chaat made it to the Lucknow district cuisine.