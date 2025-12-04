UNESCO meet over India's nomination of 'Deepavali' for intangible cultural heritage tag

India’s bid to secure UNESCO recognition for Deepavali will take a crucial step forward next week when the festival’s nomination comes up for examination at a major UNESCO meeting in Delhi, officials said. The discussion will be part of the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), which India is hosting for the first time.

The high-profile gathering, scheduled from 8 to 13 December at the Red Fort, will assess India’s 2023-filed dossier for inscription of the Deepavali festival on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This nomination has been submitted for the 2024–25 cycle, a senior official told PTI.

India already has 15 cultural practices on UNESCO’s prestigious list — among them the Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja in Kolkata, Garba, yoga, Vedic chanting, and Ramlila. Deepavali could become the next addition if the Committee approves India’s submission.

According to UNESCO, the session will evaluate new nominations, review the condition of elements already inscribed, and also consider requests for international assistance to safeguard intangible heritage. Ambassador Vishal V. Sharma, India’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, will preside over the meet. Calling the occasion “a matter of great pride”, Sharma earlier told PTI that India has never before hosted this ICH committee session.

The event will take place under heightened security, coming less than a month after a high-intensity car blast near the Red Fort on 10 November left 15 dead and over two dozen injured. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has already closed the 17th-century Mughal fort complex to visitors from 5 to 14 December to facilitate preparations. The Red Fort, built by Emperor Shah Jahan and now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will also repurpose several British-era barracks as meeting and exhibition spaces, officials said.