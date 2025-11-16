The national song and a history lesson

When Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote Vande Mataram in 1875, it was composed as a hymn longer than the two verses we know as the national song. An even longer version of the hymn later appeared in his novel Anandamath (1882), set against the Great Bengal Famine of the early 1770s.

On 7 November, while inaugurating a year-long commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram’s first appearance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replayed an old RSS tune — that in dropping the later stanzas of the song, the Congress in 1937 had sown the seeds of Partition.

As if on cue from the master, Sangh ideologue Ram Madhav echoed the same claim in a column that appeared in the Indian Express the next day. The central thrust of the criticism is that by adopting only the first two stanza — the ones that do not contain explicit Hindu religious imagery — the Congress ‘mutilated’ the song to appease Muslims — and this decision, the specious argument goes, paved the way to Partition. This argument is, in fact, a wilful misreading of how and why the CWC took the decision to abridge the national song.

The most significant rebuttal of the Sangh retelling of this story comes from the documented exchange between Rabindranath Tagore and Jawaharlal Nehru, leading up to the CWC resolution.