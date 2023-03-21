World Poetry Day: Deeper, stronger, fiercer

DEVANSHI KHETARPAL

Before You Came

for Faiz Ahmed Faiz

A small animal speaks

from my throat & asks

if I should like to die

in a lonely place where

there was once a country

folded in the shape

of my body. On the farthest

edge of its field, it tells me,

days were counted in lock

downs & maps marked

with districts of graves.

My answer: a language

in which I gather only

the smallest of questions.

∞

MANGALESH DABRAL

The Alphabet

Translated from Hindi by Sarabjeet Garcha

I want to write the letter A

A for apple A for apricot

but I start writing A for adversity A for atrocity

I try writing B for bat or B for benevolence

but I end up writing B for brutality B for betrayal

up until now I’ve been writing C for cat

but now C has the sound of an impending catastrophe

I used to think D must be for daisies

lots and lots of daisies

outside houses inside houses and inside humans

but I saw that all the flowers were being carried away

to become garlands that would adorn the wicked

someone grabs my hand and says

write F for fear which is present everywhere

I for injury L for lapse

despots snatch away our entire alphabet

they turn the violence in language

into the violence of society

M has been reserved for murder

no matter how much we write mop and moose

they keep writing M for murder all the time

∞

AKHIL KATYAL

Dehradun, 1990

As a kid I used to confuse my d’s

with my g’s, and that bit of dyslexia

didn’t really become a problem till

I once spelt ‘God’ wrong. That day,

the teacher wrote a strongly worded

letter to my parents, and asked me

to behave myself. Also, as a kid,

I could not pronounce the letter r,

so till I was sent to some summer

vacation speech-correction classes

at age five, I used to say, “Aam ji ki

jai, Aam ji ki jai”. Then a teacher

taught me how to hold my tongue against

the ceiling of my mouth and then throw it

out quivering, “Rrrr” “Rrrr”, she wrenched

it out of me, over many sessions—“Ram”.

Until then, I did not know God was so

much effort. Till I felt him tremble

on the tip of my tongue, God was only

a little joke about mangoes.

∞

SHOBHANA KUMAR

Saffron

It is a ritual

steeped in pressure.

somewhere in a valley, I once had a home.

When the lid

comes off

every grain

of rice is swollen

with milk,

heady with spice.

somewhere in a gully, I ran toward nowhere.

The strands slip

with precious measure

somewhere a street turned mute.

until

the kheer

is tinged

with orange,

almost red.

somewhere, a god turned away.

∞

K. SRILATA

Gujarat, 2002

All these burning afternoons later,

there’s still no hint of rain,

only news

of another lynching.

We burn and burn.

With us burns our longing,

for water

from old stepwells.

∞