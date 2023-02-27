Young authors should have collective consciousness to fight censorship: Nobel laureate Annie Ernaux

Ernaux, however, admitted that it is "very easy" for someone like her -- who has come from outside -- to say the above as she comes from a country where "censorship does not exist anymore".



The author of ''L' v nement'' (Happening), "La Place" (A Man's Place) and her most critically acclaimed book "Les annees" (The Years), Ernaux was awarded the Nobel for the "courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements, and collective restraints of personal memory".



Having shifted from fiction early in her career to focus on memoirs, Ernaux's work would often combine historic and individual experiences.



When asked about reasons behind her abandoning fiction altogether, the author of "A Woman's Story" said, to her, novels were sort of a "betrayal" towards her relationship with the world -- which she claimed was different from the kids with the "bourgeois background."