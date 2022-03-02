A Bird Call: Solo exhibition by Delhi based artist, and Conservationist, Rupa Samaria

This art exhibition showcases myriads of birds from India and other parts of the world. ‘A Bird Call’ celebrates these beautiful beings as well as creates awareness about the danger birds face today. It is their silent cry for help.

In this exhibition, one can explore the avian world through lifelike imagery and stunning colours, but the vulnerability of endangered birds and their homes also can be felt. The exhibition is an endeavour to give a voice to birds that are fast disappearing today and thus the show’s subject is very close to my heart.

In India, the illegal trade of protected bird species has been going on for years. Owls, especially, have been on the receiving end of this for they are sought for their body parts like skulls, talons, beaks, feathers, and even blood—a practice driven by irrational myths. Meanwhile, sparrows are being rendered homeless due to the modern ‘matchbox style’ architecture. It’s high time we do something to save them. It’s not just a pretty bird disappearing thousands of miles away – it’s the loss of a vital component in a complex web of interactions. Without it, the whole ecosystem may fall.