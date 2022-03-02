A Bird Call: Solo exhibition by Delhi based artist, and Conservationist, Rupa Samaria
This art exhibition showcases myriads of birds from India and other parts of the world. ‘A Bird Call’ celebrates these beautiful beings as well as creates awareness about the danger birds face today. It is their silent cry for help.
In this exhibition, one can explore the avian world through lifelike imagery and stunning colours, but the vulnerability of endangered birds and their homes also can be felt. The exhibition is an endeavour to give a voice to birds that are fast disappearing today and thus the show’s subject is very close to my heart.
In India, the illegal trade of protected bird species has been going on for years. Owls, especially, have been on the receiving end of this for they are sought for their body parts like skulls, talons, beaks, feathers, and even blood—a practice driven by irrational myths. Meanwhile, sparrows are being rendered homeless due to the modern ‘matchbox style’ architecture. It’s high time we do something to save them. It’s not just a pretty bird disappearing thousands of miles away – it’s the loss of a vital component in a complex web of interactions. Without it, the whole ecosystem may fall.
While, artist Rupa Samaria gives a voice to the birds’ silent call for help through her solo exhibition of 50-60 stimulating and mesmerizing avian art work at Visual Arts Gallery, IHC from March 14 till March 23, 2022, March 20th has been especially reserved for the World Sparrow Day.
The aim of this show is to re-discover a world inhabited by one of the most familiar, unique and precious creatures that inhabit our planet—birds. The art work focuses on startling detail to colour, line, form and composition. It’s a reminder of our precious connection to the natural world.
Delhi based, Rupa Samaria’s artwork showcases her passion for birds and wildlife conservation. Her goal is to depict the magnificence and fragility of birds in equal measure. Rupa works across various mediums such as watercolours, acrylic, charcoal, and even sculpture and interactive art, to depict the various moods, poses and habitats of birds found across the Indian. She brings to life her spectacular subjects through intricate detail, brilliant hues and loving creativity.
“My avian art comes from my love for these creatures, who I love to paint using my brush and sculpt using my hands, a process which gives me immense gratification as an artist. Moreover, we should be alarmed at the statistics of the recent State of India’s Birds report, which show a decline in the number of house sparrows in cities. I believe the time to act is now,” says Rupa Samaria.
The exhibition is supported by noted Ornithologist, Author, and Conservationist Bikram Grewal along with Photographer, Author, and Conservationist Nikhil Devasar, Former Principal and Education Coordinator, Notre Dame Schools, Sr. Mary Beena and Educator Krishna Gupta.
“Rupa Samaria is a fine practitioner of the dying art of ornithological paintings and a worthy successor to artists like DV Cowen, JP Irani and Carl D'silva,” states Bikram Grewal.
“Rupa’s work brings to mind Oscar Wilde’s quote ‘Life imitates art far more than art imitates life.’ Her paintings have given creative expression to the avian world. These works of art are moments frozen in time that enthuse the viewer to discover what lies in the natural world and the need to protect it,” adds Nikhil Devasar.
Along with the exhibition, Rupa Samaria will be hosting an hour-long session on 21st March, Sunday, 2022 between 11.30 am-12.30 pm titled 'Walk and Talk' with conservationist Hema Maira and storytelling by Ananya Mitra. It will be an introduction to the fascinating world of birds for children under 14 years and there will be an interactive presentation of the intriguing facts about sparrows, their life, and their habitat.
About the Artist
Delhi Based Rupa Samaria was born and brought up in Patna. Her art has always borne the imprint of her penchant for birds and wildlife conservation. Her ongoing series of avian artwork revolves around owls, sparrows, kingfishers and birds native to various Indian states and the world. She has displayed her art work across India. In Coringa, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh she participated in Coringa Bird Festival 2018 where her exhibit called “Glorious hues of kingfishers in Andhra Pradesh” was a series based on Kingfishers found in Andhra Pradesh”. She exhibited at a solo show ‘A Bird came down the walk’ organized by VOW (Valley of words) in November 2018, in Madhuban Hotel, Dehradun. Myths and legends of Black-billed Magpie in Ladakh, a touchable painting on Black-billed Magpie was exhibited at LAMO (Ladakh Arts and Media Organization) Leh, Ladakh in September 2018.
She has contributed to World Sparrow Day 2018, organised by Nature Forever Society. Her art exhibition at India Habitat Centre was called Ek Thi Chidiya on sparrows of India that are fast disappearing. Her art work for the Gaj Yatra organised by the Wildlife Trust of India, was a sculpture “The bird and the elephant”. It was a four and a half foot tall sculpture of an elephant with a bird,the Cattle egret sitting on top. This bird warns the elephants when their enemies are approaching. She also participated in a solo art show in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand in June 2018 called “A Bird came down the Walk. This show was an ode to the birds of Mussoorie” On Independence Day, 15th August 2021, at a special programme called Udaan, in Chhani, Uttrakhand, she exhibited ‘Birds of Uttrakhand’. She used the medium of art and music to interact with children and held talks on conservation efforts.