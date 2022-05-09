A public art exhibition ‘City for All?’ reaches the capital after traveling through 5 cities

A public art exhibition ‘City for All?’ has finally reached Delhi after traveling through Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bangalore. It endeavors to make public spaces in Indian cities more accessible to women, non-binary and transgender people by engaging the masses in public art projects. The inauguration was recently held at Bikaner House in presence of Dana Purcarescu, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of France in India. It marks the culmination of a week-long series of mapping and walks in different neighborhoods of Delhi and of the 6-week pan-India tour of the project.

“Over the past week, by interacting with thousands of people in the 6 cities, we have come to learn what are the truly inclusive and open-to-all spaces in each city. Surprisingly, these differ from city to city. While Pune has its local hills ‘Tekdis’, Bangalore has its lakes as important public spaces which are unfortunately fast disappearing. Delhi is a city of monuments which are emerging as the most popular spots for people from diverse backgrounds. India Gate is everyone’s favorite public space here in Delhi, which used to be accessible even at night for women due to its street vendors before it closed for the Central Vista construction. While Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh is a similar kind of a public space in Chandigarh, in Jaipur it turned out to be Amer Fort,” explains Swati Janu, who is an architect and artist.