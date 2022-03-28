Bonjour India 2022: Street show titled ‘A Twist of Fate’ showcases giant puppets in Lodhi Garden

As part of the ongoing edition of Bonjour India, a street show titled ‘A Twist of Fate’ with giant puppets was recently showcased in Delhi. During the street show’s first performance, the giant sculptures were a sight to behold as they danced and walked in the spacious Lodhi Garden.

Bonjour India is an artistic, cultural, educational, and social initiative put together by the French cooperation network in India, comprising the Embassy of France and its cultural service, Institut Français en Inde, the Alliance Française network and the Consulates of France. The festival was inaugurated nationally by the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, at the Residence of France in New Delhi. “We are delighted to bring a new edition of Bonjour India to 19 cities across the country. With 120 events, it is one of the most important cultural festivals ever organized by France abroad. This is telling about the importance of India for France, and the quality of our partnership,” explains Ambassador Lenain.