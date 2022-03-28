Bonjour India 2022: Street show titled ‘A Twist of Fate’ showcases giant puppets in Lodhi Garden
Bonjour India is an artistic, cultural, educational, and social initiative put together by the French cooperation network in India
As part of the ongoing edition of Bonjour India, a street show titled ‘A Twist of Fate’ with giant puppets was recently showcased in Delhi. During the street show’s first performance, the giant sculptures were a sight to behold as they danced and walked in the spacious Lodhi Garden.
Bonjour India is an artistic, cultural, educational, and social initiative put together by the French cooperation network in India, comprising the Embassy of France and its cultural service, Institut Français en Inde, the Alliance Française network and the Consulates of France. The festival was inaugurated nationally by the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, at the Residence of France in New Delhi. “We are delighted to bring a new edition of Bonjour India to 19 cities across the country. With 120 events, it is one of the most important cultural festivals ever organized by France abroad. This is telling about the importance of India for France, and the quality of our partnership,” explains Ambassador Lenain.
‘A Twist of Fate’ was created by Les Grandes Personnes from Aubervilliers in France—a group known for bringing giant sculptures to life in a fusion of visual art and theatrical expression. The group works alongside their Indian friends to create a story tailored to the taste of the Indian audiences. By speaking a language accessible to all, Les Grandes Personnes strives to establish new relationships between the audience and the show and invent new ways of making sculpture dance in the streets.
The basic idea is to narrate a love story by relying on puppets. While the characters are generally quirky, there’s an interesting fear element on offer, constantly reminding that danger lurks around the corner. The resulting multilayered narrative helps keep audiences on their toes. The offbeat characters range from children playing a game of cricket in the streets, a policeman who’s not quite in his element, and a soothsayer that uses tarot cards to predict whom cupid’s arrow will strike, and a handsome young man prophesied to fall in love. It proved to be an unforgettable experience for the children, as they witnessed puppets come to life and tell a story in a way they had never seen before, as well as adults. The event was attended by French Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission Dana Purcarescu.
This year, Bonjour India’s mascot is ‘The Little Prince,’ the central character in Antoine de Saint-Exupéry book that embodies friendship. It is one of the first books that comes to mind in India when people think of French literature. The world’s most translated non-
religious book, it has been translated into 13 Indian languages. “What makes Bonjour India unique is that its events are diverse enough to meet the expectations of a vast Indian audience. The events not only entertain thousands but also restore a festive spirit and bring people together after two years of restrictions. Attending them is a perfect way to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence and our vibrant Indo-French friendship,” sums up Ambassador Lenain.