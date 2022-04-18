Bonjour India 2022: Two unique exhibitions showcasing Indo-French ties currently on display in the Capital

Two very interesting exhibitions focusing on the Indo-French ties over the decades are currently on display in the Capital as part of Bonjour India 2022. The exhibition titled ‘Science Beyond Borders,’ which showcases the shared scientific history of Indo-French scientific collaboration, is on display at the Visual Art Gallery and Open Palm Court at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi till 22nd April. “The exhibition celebrates the shared scientific history between France and India. It’s an invitation to discover how cooperation and exchange between the best minds of our two countries have paved the way for scientific success in our societies. This exhibition will certainly pique the interest of more professionals and students to aspire for such successes,” explains Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.

Some of the key attractions of the exhibition include rare snippets of the prized Tata Central Archives, a peek into Airbus’ geospatial digital platform, some illustrious records from the Institut Français de Pondichéry, a repository of international research in cultures, environments and societies in South Asia, and some insights into the experiences, memories, testimonies of many distinguished personalities from India and France. For the French teachers visiting the exhibition with their students, an education kit specifically designed for French language classes has been created. Students will have the opportunity to practice their French through playful activities and they will discover eminent Indian and French scientific figures, learn about Indo-French scientific cooperation, and also enrich their French vocabulary.