'Concrete Dusk': Exploring the cosmopolitan through earth, brick and dust

What steals the display is his massive concrete structures in wide squares, huge rounds and lengthy rectangles. They encapsulate immeasurable miniature bricks meticulously placed in harmony, sideways, above and below never interrupting or crossing each other but existing like thousands of houses in urban India, in a colossal building spread across acres of land.

The stadium seating type of empty spaces between them allow them to breathe while creating illusions of barrenness between fertile growths. Pravat fits bright coloured long, tiles, lookalike of lights between them to break the monotony and draw attention.

Two of these works are created to look like an aerial view of innumerable tiny homes around outsized shining black round dot. It bears sharp resemblance with veteran artist late S H Raza’s famous ‘Bindu’. But Pravat unhesitatingly denies. “It is the swimming pool and how it looks like from the above.” Other creation includes two gigantic balls placed over a thick wooden plank balancing precariously. “It is an urban plan, fragile, still functional”.

Rest of Pravat’s works are colourful paintings with dust stones, which on close scrutiny shine bright like thousands of twinkling stars. In some works, he plays with architectural line, geometrical figures, exploring their connection with other geometrical forms and empty spaces.

The present show has an interesting tale about how it began. As he shifted to Delhi in 2005 from Kolkata, he saw under construction sites, in which buildings were made and then demolished in unauthorised areas despite running water and electricity etc. “I collected debris from there. I conceived my works architecturally. A look at these sites, feels as if on one hand it’s very solid and ornamental on the other it’s very fragile. It can be deconstructed/demolished very easily, manually or by nature’s forces.”