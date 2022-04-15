Gallery Art Positive presents Origami artist Ankon Mitra’s solo show titled 'A Pilgrim’s Progress'

Director Anu Bajaj of Gallery Art Positive celebrates its 15 years in contemporary art practices with a solo show of award-winning origami artist/ sculptor /designer Ankon Mitra at the Bikaner House entitled The Pilgrim’s Progress. In an uncanny coincidence, Ankon is also reflecting on the completion of 15 years of his art practice and has pivoted this show on the unveiling of 15 diverse materials to accompany this celebration for Art Positive. The show is curated by art critic Uma Nair. The exhibition will open on April 26 and will run till May 5.

A suite of 22 new works has been created exclusively for this occasion, underlining an eclectic synthesis of elements from several art historical movements associated with origami, reflecting intense conversations between folds and materials in a rare resonance of gravitas and sensorial beauty.

Designed specifically to fit into the Bikaner House Main Art Gallery floor plan, curator Uma Nair says: “It’s an unravelling of high-intensity spatial formulations that will invite a confluence of illusions as well as alluring responses from viewers. The Pilgrim's Progress is an allegory brought forward in the language of design in the unending quest of weaving together form, space and order, time and all energies. ”