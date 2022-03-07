Goethe-Institut brings together an Indian and a German artist to work on murals in Delhi and Chennai

Goethe-Institut in collaboration with St+art India Foundation has brought together an Indian and a German artist to work on murals in Delhi and Chennai in an effort to bring new street art to India, turning city walls into canvas to tell stories of art, travel, and their coming together in public spaces, while also promoting cross-cultural collaboration between India and Germany. As part of the collaboration, Aasthi Miller and Greta von Richthofen have already painted a mural in Delhi’s Lodhi Art District. Chennai is the second destination on the joint trip that Aasthi and Greta are set to embark upon where they will participate in the Kannagi Nagar Festival and paint the second mural.

Aashti, who was born and raised in Mumbai, studied Architecture at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. She describes herself as “an architect by day and an illustrator by night.” It was an open call on Instagram prompted her to apply for the project. “Goethe-Institut and St+art India Foundation put out an open call on Instagram to German and Indian artists. That’s how Greta and I came together to work on this project. The design process took us about two weeks. We were both estimating that it would be around 80 hours each of work spread over some time because we kept making small changes and revisions during the course of it,” reveals Aashti whose work is heavily inspired by and explores spaces, places, and faces.