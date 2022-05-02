KIAC exhibit ‘The Magic of Making’ celebrates ancient art of Bengal Patachitra at India Art Fair 2022

Kolkata Institute of Art Conservation (KIAC) is committed to providing services of conservation and restoration of historic and artistic works. An exhibit titled ‘The Magic of Making: Journey of Bengal Patachitra’ was recently put on display by the KIAC as part of the India Art Fair 2022. Patachitra, the Sanskrit word, at large, refers to the various illuminations and other forms of painted surface in Hindu, Jain and Buddhist arts which traditionally used to be done on cloth or Patta.

Developed through the pre-historic period until the emergence of regional trends, Pat played an important role, not only as a mode of entertainment but an instrument of cultural unification. “Traditionally, Patachitras were long scrolls that would say touch down from the ceilings all the way to the floors. And these artists were patronized by king to go spread awareness about certain things,” explains Keerat Garcha, Heritage & Art Conservator, Kolkata Centre for Creativity.