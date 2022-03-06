Pilgrims’ Progress: Kedara Kalpa series of Pahari paintings

Sacred Journey: The Kedara Kalpa series of Pahari paintings and the painter Purkhu of Kangra', by eminent historian Karuna Goswamy and distinguished art historian BN Goswamy, is a fascinating study of a group of 33 Pahari paintings, and the equally fascinating story of determining its source — a little-known Shaiva text called Kedara Kalpa, which extols the virtues of undertaking a pilgrimage to Kedar Nath, the holy shrine of Lord Shiva amidst the icy reaches of the Himalayas, and dwells upon the spiritual rewards that it brings to the pilgrim.

Two sets of the paintings exist — one somewhat larger in size than the other — and both are attributed to the Guler or Kangra aregion of what is now Uttarakhand. In all likelihood, say the authors, they were produced some time during the first quarter of the 19th century.

The works, which show five ascetics journeying into the mountains, praying at various shrines, visiting resplendent cities, and finally meeting Lord Shiva and his divine consort Parvati in Kedar Nath, kept turning up in museums and art collections in the last century. But for decades, there was uncertainty over their theme and source material. Some scholars felt that the series depicted the five Pandava brothers on their last journey, when they left the abode of men and made their way high into the mountains towards heaven. Others felt that the pilgrims were five rishis sent by the god Indra to please Shiva.