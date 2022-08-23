‘Pravaah - A Journey’ offered a fascinating exploration of water through four unique arts forms

The depiction of water is present in almost every art form. Water is considered the universal symbol for change, for it is forever flowing, and can take any course. “Water is the most precious natural resource and supports all human, plant and animal life. Manifesting itself in various forms, water from the seas and rivers remains a recurring theme in Indian mythological art and culture.’ Pravaah – A Journey’ is an endeavor to bring forth the various attributes of water that the eclectic mix of artists has brought out in their works. We are very happy to have found a motley mix of artists belonging to different art forms who offer us extensive and varied creations from their oeuvre,” explained Pragati Agarwal, Founder- Art Tree.

Initially the idea was to go with five art forms for ‘Pravaah – A Journey,’ but in the end Art Tree had to settle with just four. “At first we had planned five. Other than Madhubani Painting, Pattachitra, Phad and Warli, we also had Sanjhi on the list. But, unfortunately, the Sanjhi artist got sick with COVID. And so under the circumstances we had no other option but to go ahead with four art forms for the exhibition,” revealed Agarwal. Next, she wants to explore other elements. “We endeavor to cover all the five elements. Through ‘Pravaah,’ we have covered water. Next could be fire or earth. We are still debating,” said Agarwal.