"Visual history of tomorrow": Raghu Rai on photojournalism

At 80, Raghu Rai says he feels connected to life and nature through photography, a profession he picked up over five decades ago after leaving his "boring" job as a civil engineer.

For Rai, the best thing about capturing moments on camera is coming face-to-face with questions about life and its ever-changing nature.

"I'm more than 80 and I'm still alive and there. I feel connected and I'm blissfully happy... It's been more than 55 years but the most powerful part about photography is — life and nature are ever changing and ever challenging and that shakes you up," the veteran photographer told PTI in a virtual interview.

It was in the early 1960s when Rai said he left his "boring 9 to 5 job" and casually accompanied a photographer friend on an assignment.

The ace photographer said it was a moment of "revelation" when he looked through the viewfinder for the first time.

"When I put on a camera and looked through the viewfinder, suddenly all the energy and concentration came together. This was something that had happened to me for the first time. I could concentrate and penetrate through the world around me. For me, it was a great revelation. That's why I couldn't move to anything else," he recalled.