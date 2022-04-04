Rajasthan Utsav: Gayathri Sharma, Bhadra Sinha impress with innovative Bharatanatyam production ‘Samanvita’

As part of the Rajasthan Utsav celebrations at Bikaner House in Delhi, the artists of Kalakriti Arts, Gayathri Sharma and Bhadra Sinha, recently presented ‘Samanvita’—a special Bharatanatyam dance production. The artists also presented Mahakavi Vidyapati’s well known Maithili poem ‘Jaya Jaya Sankar’ using Bharatanatyam choreography.

“The pandemic upended lives of everyone, including artists who thrive on live performances. Online platforms provided a succor, but could not replace the aura of a live performance, the exchange of energy experienced between an artist and the audience when the former is on stage. So it was indeed thrilling to perform for a live audience again,” rejoices Sharma. She adds, “It is true that when a dancer performs, he or she should not bother about who and how many watch her/him. But more than a visual treat, live dance is all about soaking vibrations as well because dance is another form of spiritual journey.”

‘Samanvita’ brings forth the age-old wisdom of gender equality through the Ardhanarishwara philosophy, of Shiva giving his left half to Shakti, showing us her rightful place as his equal. “Samanvita is a subject very close to our heart; it germinated in 2020 when we learnt the Ardhanarishwara stotram from Guru V Krishnamoorthi for our performance at the Khajuraho Dance Festival. We were fascinated and delved deeper into the philosophy and had several discussions with our guru and the exploration began,” reveals Sharma.