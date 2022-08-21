Reel Life: The ladies of the camera

After having known Manobina Roy for a while, filmmaker-author Nasreen Munni Kabir found herself getting invited one day to her home in Mount Mary, Bandra, for a photo shoot. It was no ordinary clicking of pictures. She remembers being made to sit at a spot where the light was to Manobina’s satisfaction.

She gave no directions to pose, just made Nasreen feel relaxed and comfortable and let her talk while she kept working with her camera. “The light source was her main concern, how it hit the face,” recalls Nasreen. She doesn’t know how many pictures Manobina took that day but the ones she saw turned out “lovely and charming”.

“She would play with natural light. We would be placed like props in her experiments with it,” remembers Manobina’s son Joy Bimal Roy. Experiments with light and shadows also stand out in the works of Manobina’s twin sister and fellow photographer Debalina Mazumder.

An exhibition that explores the photographic lives of two of India’s earliest, but little known, women camerapersons was inaugurated on August 12 by actor Sharmila Tagore and is showing at the India International Centre in Delhi till August 27. Comprising digital reproductions of their photographs, it has been curated by Sabeena Gadihoke, Mallika Leuzinger and Tapati Guha-Thakurta.