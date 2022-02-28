Renowned French artist Mr Poes paints two murals in Delhi symbolizing Indo-French friendship

The artwork created by Mr. Poes is the first among the many cultural events throughout India from March to May for celebrating Indo-French friendship in the year marking the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence and the establishment of diplomatic relations between France and India. France has a rich history of street art that dates back by several decades. Nowadays, street art is a common sight in France which has become the home to some fantastic street art and graffiti works

Works of art in public places can serve as magnets to draw people towards the world of art without the need to visit the museums and galleries. “We are bringing the art to the streets so that more and more people can have access to it. Not everybody can visit an art gallery but if we can bring a creation to the street each and everyone can be a part of it,” explains Ms Dana Purcarescu, Chargée d'Affaires ad interim, Embassy of France in India.

Fabian, who was born in Paris, currently lives in Lyon. Pursuing his passion for graffiti art, the 39 year old artist has been travelling all across Europe. It all started in the year 1998 when he was still in high school. Brought up in hip-hop culture, his childhood was filled by comics and manga heroes. “I am very excited to be here in India. What makes public art so important in my opinion is that it is not only for the elites and everyone can easily access it. By painting these murals on the walls outside the metro station we are bringing artwork to the streets. I see this as a democratization of the art of painting,” asserts Fabian who seeks to develop a world where dreams are predominant, using humour, satire, and irony to turn his paintings into poetic odes and fantastic stories.