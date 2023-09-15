The Mahabharata in miniatures, from the brush of a Muslim artist

A four-volume set of books showcases nearly 2,000 never-before published miniature artworks of the Mahabharata which were commissioned by Udaipur's Maharana Jai Singh and painted between 1680 and 1698 by his court painter Allah Baksh.

The Mahabharata: Mewari Miniature Paintings (1680–1698) by Allah Baksh is authored by Chandra Prakash Deval (an expert in Rajasthani literature) and Alok Bhalla (academic and translator).

The selection of paintings, published in the four volumes, is enhanced by specially designed covers, gilded pages and translations. Each exquisite painting includes a verse from the Mahabharata in Mewari written by Pandit Kishan Das, related to the image.

The Mewari text has been translated into Hindi by Deval and then further into English by Bhalla, who has also written the extensive general introduction to each volume, as well as the introductions to the 14 parvas (episodes) for which paintings have been showcased in the book.