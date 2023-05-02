Karnataka polls live updates: Congress releases manifesto, promises old pension scheme
While the the BJP manifesto promised implementation of Uniform Civil Code and the NRC, Congress promised implementation of old pension scheme
02 May 2023, 11:04 AM
Other important promises made by Congress - 1) Safai Karamcharis serving in Health and Family Welfare Department will be made permanent 2) Old Pension scheme to all government employees 3) Withdrawing the three farm laws enacted by the BJP government 4) Farm loans of upto Rs 10 lakh to be sanctioned at zero interest 5) To increase milk production in the state to 1.5 lakh liters
02 May 2023, 10:48 AM
Congress promised - 1) To purchase cow dung at Rs three per kg and establish compost/manure centres in villages 2) Interest-free loans to women to buy two cows or buffalos 3) To build the country's largest boat building yard in Mangaluru
02 May 2023, 10:27 AM