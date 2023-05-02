Blog

Karnataka polls live updates: Congress releases manifesto, promises old pension scheme

While the the BJP manifesto promised implementation of Uniform Civil Code and the NRC, Congress promised implementation of old pension scheme

Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah (left) and D K Shivakumar at the manifesto launch event (Photo: Screengrab/Youtube@INCIndia)
Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah (left) and D K Shivakumar at the manifesto launch event (Photo: Screengrab/Youtube@INCIndia)
user

NH Political Bureau

02 May 2023, 11:04 AM

Other important promises made by Congress - 1) Safai Karamcharis serving in Health and Family Welfare Department will be made permanent 2) Old Pension scheme to all government employees 3) Withdrawing the three farm laws enacted by the BJP government 4) Farm loans of upto Rs 10 lakh to be sanctioned at zero interest 5) To increase milk production in the state to 1.5 lakh liters

02 May 2023, 10:48 AM

Congress promised - 1) To purchase cow dung at Rs three per kg and establish compost/manure centres in villages 2) Interest-free loans to women to buy two cows or buffalos 3) To build the country's largest boat building yard in Mangaluru

02 May 2023, 10:27 AM

Congress on Tuesday released manifesto for the Karnataka polls 2023. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah, party state president DK Shivakumar and other leaders are present on the occasion.


Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x