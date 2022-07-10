An LGBTQ guide: Coming out of the closet in the internet age

The internet may have played the largest role in shaping our journey of self-discovery, and opening the doors to gender and sexual identity. For a generation that has meet-cutes on Snapchat and flirts entirely with memes, technology has revolutionised the coming-out experience.

Coming of age isn’t a celebration now; it’s an Instagram post. Nevertheless, for people who prefer the old-fashioned way, here’s a step-by-step guide to coming out of the closet with confidence.

a) Accept yourself: The hardest part about coming out is accepting you as ‘you’ – which is also why the most important person to come out to is yourself. When you begin to realise that you are different, it’s natural to experience feelings of shame, fear and self-hatred. If you can, tie it all together and courier it halfway across the world. And don’t put a return address on it. The key is to be kind and patient with yourself, as you would with your neighbour’s puppy. Remember that it’s completely normal to have your own path of self-discovery. It might involve ice-cream. It might involve a string of boys. It might involve a crate of wine. It might involve all of the above.

Once you can look in the mirror and confidently say, ‘I’m gay’ or ‘I’m bisexual’ or ‘I’m trans’, you’ve won half the battle. Now go win the other half.

b) Educate yourself: Make the internet your best friend, and go seek answers for all the questions you might have. Spend hours reading up about alternate sexuality. Look for LGBTQIA+ communities in your neighbourhood. Reach out to them. Reach out to others like you (because yes, the world is teeming with fabulous folk). Soak it all in.

Or, read this book.