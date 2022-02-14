Book Extract: A museum in Indore of the Muse’s melodies in a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

I get off the Bhopal bus at the Indore stop...The journey to Pigdambar village in Rau, 14 km from Indore, on the highway to Mhow, is being undertaken to explore a unique museum that lies deep within in its dusty lanes.

Set up and run by Suman Chaurasiya, the owner of a small tea shop, Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Gramophone Record Sangrahalaya is dedicated, as is evident from its name, to his idol ‘Didi’ – Indore-born ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar, who had spent some of her growing-up years here...

Housed on the first floor of Chaurasiya’s own humble, spartan home, the museum, spread over 1,600 square feet, is not one of those spotlessly clean, sanitized, air-conditioned spaces we associate with typical exhibition areas. It doesn’t look like it’s built to be an exhibition space and the precious collection on display is as exposed to the elements and the vagaries of weather – heat, dust and moisture – as the residents of the house themselves.

Time, however, does stand still within, as it does in most museums. Peer out of the window and you will see fields all around, stretching into the distance. Inside, posters, photos, old radios and gramophone players lie around in casual display; they are not arranged in any organised manner the way precious artefacts – which these genuinely are – would be. I detect no thematic representation or chronological order in the way the exhibits are set up.

Rare old gramophone records are tightly stacked on the many shelves along the walls. But despite its seeming ordinariness, this is a priceless collection indeed. With the advances in technology, the digitization of music and the march of MP3, the gramophone has become extinct. The exhibits in this Indore-based museum, then, are treasures worth a fortune for anyone in search of rare, old melodies in the analogue format.

Almost 90 per cent of the collection consists of Hindi film songs and artistes of yore, and the focus, as is evident in the name of the museum itself, is on Lata ‘Didi’. Importantly, it’s all about one man’s initiative and commitment. No institute or government has pitched in to help Chaurasiya in his effort to preserve and archive Indian music.

Each and every one of the gramophone records is carefully catalogued in Chaurasiya’s head. He knows exactly which one to pull out from which shelf. That’s no mean feat, considering his collection comprises 28,000 records and more than 1 lakh songs, some of them also from Pakistan, Bangladesh and even the West.