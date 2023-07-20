Book Extract: An Ode to Parliament

This government seems intent on trampling upon and destroying every parliamentary convention, procedure, rule and device in its desperate search for totalitarian political dominance.

[…]

Now, let’s come to what happens inside the House. Members of Parliament (MPs) have certain privileges. They can submit notices and invoke various rules when they want to raise important issues and get their voices heard. Here are some examples of how these privileges have been curbed:

Special Mentions: Where a member may mention a matter of public importance in the Rajya Sabha. The number of Special Mentions went down by almost 20 per cent, from 4.7 per session during 2009-14 to 3.9 per session during 2014-19.

Calling Attention: Where a member may call the attention of a minister to any matter of urgent public importance. The number of motions was down 45 per cent, from 40 during 2009-14 to just 22 during 2014-19. It has got worse in the last few years.

Rule 267: Where a member can ask for the business listed at a specific hour to be suspended and raise a matter of urgent public importance. During the entire term of former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu as chairman of the Rajya Sabha, not a single discussion under Rule 267 took place on the floor of the House. (Those in the know suggest that ‘instructions’ for all this come directly from the duo at the top.)

There are more examples of how Parliament is being undermined. When a bill eventually comes to the stage of being passed, every MP has an absolute right to ask for a vote by division (electronic vote). The three draconian anti-farmer laws were passed by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha. Several members, including me, sought a vote by division

but were denied this right. (There is enough written documentation and video footage as evidence). Nothing matters. Who cares about Parliament.

[…]

I do not know whether to be angry or sad. The hallowed institution of Parliament is being denigrated every week, every session, every year. The situation is alarming, not just for parliamentarians but for every Indian citizen. This is not just an attack on Parliament, it is a brazen assault on the Constitution of India. Yes, PM Modi knelt, and touched the steps to Parliament with his forehead, but it has not taken him long to bring this great institution to its knees.