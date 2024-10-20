Book Extract: Architecture of the nation state
In his biography of architect and urban planner Charles Correa, Mustansir Dalvi lets us into the life and practice of another kind of nation-builder
Title Charles Correa: Citizen Charles / Author Mustansir Dalvi / Publisher Niyogi Books / Pages 204 / Price Rs 299
In 1948, when Charles Correa left for the US, India, newly independent, was still reeling from the trauma of the Partition and the assassination of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. When he returned to Bombay in 1956, the country had consolidated into a republic with a new Constitution, the first General Election had been held in 1951, and the new institutions of an independent state were steadily being established.
The image of the nation state was, very substantially, being crafted by Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister. His vision for the modern nation was pitted against the baggage of the past, both colonial and pre-colonial, and the burdens of tradition, ritual, and belief.
To his credit, he approached this dilemma with resolution, but without underplaying its challenges. India was a conundrum, and, as he had earlier written in Discovery of India, like ‘some ancient palimpsest on which layer upon layer of thought and reverie had been inscribed, and yet no succeeding layer had completely hidden or erased what had been written previously.’ This pragmatic realisation that the past exists with us, freed him, but never made him want to jettison it completely.
He could now concentrate on bringing the country shoulder to shoulder with the modern world, and in this he was ably assisted by a group of intellectual giants like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Sarojini Naidu and Babasaheb Ambedkar. It was as if the progress of the past two centuries, since the industrial revolution, had to be compressed and realised in a decade or two.
But what should the new architecture of the new nation look like? What should it represent? What of the buildings already present as a part of the legacy of colonial overlordship, from the East India Company to the Raj?
From Wellesley’s Government House in Calcutta, built in 1799, to Lutyens and Baker’s imperial monuments in New Delhi, completed in the 1930s, there was no dearth of built precedent. These buildings dominated the skyline in every former presidency town, and every small city, vying with the palaces of the princely states. Government buildings, railway stations, universities, courts, and towers of every stripe, were seen and were still being used just as they were before Independence. Few buildings (like the Viceroy’s House in New Delhi) were repurposed, but for the rest it was business as usual.
Nehru too was aware of the dilemmas of simultaneity, of the presence of the past alongside aspirations for the future, ‘India was in my blood’, he wrote in 1946, ‘…and yet I approached her almost as an alien critic, full of dislike for the present as well as for the relics of the past that I saw. To some extent I many came to her via the West and looked at her as a friendly Westerner might have done. I was eager and anxious to change her outlook and appearance and give her the garb of modernity...and yet, doubts rose within me.’
Of course, new buildings needed to be built to reflect (in outlook and appearance) both the country’s progressive aspirations as well as contemporary post-war modernity. Should independent India have ‘Indian’ architecture? One that could be derived from pre-colonial precedents?
In the years before Independence, the many architectures that populated India, were all subjects of colonial study and documentation. This included the earliest Buddhist, Jain and Hindu architecture, the medieval forts, astronomical constructs, and water architecture, the monuments and mausoleums of the Sultanates and the Mughals, right up to the buildings of the princely states.
Looking back to the first decade of free India, one cannot see too much of this influence. […] Most of the buildings built in the 1950s are contemporary in nature. In retrospect, we can surmise that one reason for not leaning on the architecture of India’s past was that the British had already occupied that space. The short-lived style called Indo-Saracenic, which caught the imagination of architects and the imperial state in the late 1800s and the early 1900s, overtly channelled elements of Mughal and Sultanate architecture in the design of contemporary buildings.
One main feature of these buildings was the dome. Built in modern materials like concrete, faux Islamic domes featured prominently on universities, post offices, railway stations and even administrative buildings in the presidency towns of Bombay, Madras and elsewhere.
Even the Viceregal Lodge of New Delhi, newly completed by 1930, was topped by a dome inspired by the stupa at Sanchi. Through this, the British appropriated pre-colonial imagery to show themselves as the new Mughals, who now ruled with the approval of the subject population. This effectively muddied the waters for post-Independence architects in search of an Indian style.
Under Nehru’s premiership, scientific, research, technological and cultural institutions were commissioned. And for these new institutions, the Prime Minister sought out a cohort of young architects, freshly educated and with international exposure. These young professionals would set the visual and design agenda for the country. Four architects and their post-Independence designs are notable for doing this.
The first was Habib Rahman (1915-1995), who also studied at MIT (and received his Master’s Degree in 1944). […] The second was Achyut Kanvinde (1916-2002). After graduating from the Sir J.J. School of Arts in Bombay in 1941, he joined the newly formed Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). […] The third was Balkrishna Doshi (1927-2023). Doshi too studied at the Sir J.J. School of Arts in the 1940s, but soon left for Paris to work at the atelier of Le Corbusier—the Swiss/French modernist artist and architect—where he worked for four years. […] The fourth architect whose influence was considerable in these years was Charles Correa.
In 1956, a national architecture competition was floated by the New Delhi Public Works Department for a memorial for Mahatma Gandhi. At the time, Habib Rahman was the chief architect of the PWD. The site for this memorial, along the Yamuna River on the Ring Road in New Delhi, was where the Mahatma was cremated. A competition was floated to seek a design for the samadhi, named 'Rajghat, where visitors would pay their respects to the Father of the Nation.
Among the many entries that poured in were two from the firm of G.M. Bhuta Associates—one by Vanu Bhuta and the other by Charles Correa. […] Jawaharlal Nehru, along with Rahman and Kasturbhai Lalbhai, an industrialist, philanthropist and Gandhian, eventually chose Bhuta’s design for Rajghat.
Correa’s design would be the first of several that he would do as memorials for Mahatma Gandhi including the Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalaya (1963), the Kasturba Gandhi Samadhi, Pune (1965) and the Gandhi Darshan at Rajghat (1969).
These early designs set the stage for Correa’s architectural practice, where, unlike his contemporaries, Correa modulated his modernist training with the more ‘Gandhian’ principles of frugality, simplicity and a concern for resources. His method of pitting the expressionism of an international style with the sensibilities of the end user were always visible in his architectural choices.
