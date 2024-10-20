Book Extract: Architecture of the nation state

Title Charles Correa: Citizen Charles / Author Mustansir Dalvi / Publisher Niyogi Books / Pages 204 / Price Rs 299

In 1948, when Charles Correa left for the US, India, newly independent, was still reeling from the trauma of the Partition and the assassination of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. When he returned to Bombay in 1956, the country had consolidated into a republic with a new Constitution, the first General Election had been held in 1951, and the new institutions of an independent state were steadily being established.

The image of the nation state was, very substantially, being crafted by Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister. His vision for the modern nation was pitted against the baggage of the past, both colonial and pre-colonial, and the burdens of tradition, ritual, and belief.

To his credit, he approached this dilemma with resolution, but without underplaying its challenges. India was a conundrum, and, as he had earlier written in Discovery of India, like ‘some ancient palimpsest on which layer upon layer of thought and reverie had been inscribed, and yet no succeeding layer had completely hidden or erased what had been written previously.’ This pragmatic realisation that the past exists with us, freed him, but never made him want to jettison it completely.

He could now concentrate on bringing the country shoulder to shoulder with the modern world, and in this he was ably assisted by a group of intellectual giants like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Sarojini Naidu and Babasaheb Ambedkar. It was as if the progress of the past two centuries, since the industrial revolution, had to be compressed and realised in a decade or two.

But what should the new architecture of the new nation look like? What should it represent? What of the buildings already present as a part of the legacy of colonial overlordship, from the East India Company to the Raj?

From Wellesley’s Government House in Calcutta, built in 1799, to Lutyens and Baker’s imperial monuments in New Delhi, completed in the 1930s, there was no dearth of built precedent. These buildings dominated the skyline in every former presidency town, and every small city, vying with the palaces of the princely states. Government buildings, railway stations, universities, courts, and towers of every stripe, were seen and were still being used just as they were before Independence. Few buildings (like the Viceroy’s House in New Delhi) were repurposed, but for the rest it was business as usual.