Book Extract: Finding the man in the mythology

The film did ‘outstanding business’ despite media criticism, the melodrama, and its ‘factual’ inaccuracies. The popular memory of Bhagat Singh had clearly outstripped his own life. In 1965, the Manoj Kumar-starring S. Ram Sharma’s Shaheed was made in consultation with Batukeshwar Dutt and Bhagat Singh’s family members. The film was a stupendous success and won three national awards. It played a significant role in bringing Bhagat Singh’s memory to non-Punjabi audiences across India. Bijoy Kumar Sinha, the ‘primary initiator’ of the idea of the biopic was conspicuously absent from the credits of the film. According to Ravinder Singh, given that Bijoy was now a known communist, the filmmakers preferred not to associate with him because the government was wary of them at the time.

This attempt to create an authentic version of Bhagat Singh’s legacy, untainted by commercialism and communism, went in a different direction in 1967 with the establishment of a youth centre, Yuvak Kendra, in Bhagat Singh’s ancestral home in Khatkar Kalan. The support of a surviving Ghadar revolutionary, Baba Sohan Singh Bakhna was instrumental in setting it up. The Kendra embarked on an outreach campaign aimed at school- and college-goers. This was their way of addressing the marginalisation of the revolutionaries in the larger national narrative and preserving their memory for posterity. This re-energised Bhagat Singh’s memory in Punjab along with other Punjabi and Sikh revolutionaries associated with the Ghadar Movement and the Kirti Kisan Sabhas. The Kendra galvanised an archival momentum of collecting the writings of Bhagat Singh, reminiscences of his associates about him, his family records, letters that sought to challenge Bhagat Singh’s folk representation, his romanticised image as a ‘gun-toting vigilante’ and the cinematic focus on the hunger strikes as the primary focus of his political life.

The concurrent effort of the Nationalist-Marxist scholars to discover Bhagat Singh’s letters, essays and jail diary and other ‘primary evidence’ and consolidating it all into an archive led to a shift in his image as a scholarly revolutionary who was devoted to reading and writing; and one who would have eventually embraced Communism in the manner Bijoy Kumar Sinha, Ajoy Ghosh, Shiv Verma and Kundan Lal had. This archiving impulse corresponded with a growing discontent with India’s present, reflected in the labour strikes, environmental and popular protests, Naxalism and armed civil strife that were unfolding at the time. These events spawned a popular desire to reach back to a more radical anti-colonial past for inspiration. Until this time, Bhagat Singh was treasured in the public memory as the true son of Mother India, the martyr. As Moffat notes, it was ironic that the appeal to collection of evidence or primary sources was an attempt to ‘demystify’ Bhagat Singh’s image but instead it served ‘to embellish a hagiography rather than deflate it’.

Despite the curation and archiving of documentary evidence, Bhagat Singh’s memory continues to be invoked by people of all shades of politics in inconceivable ways to the present day. This is a testament to the numerous and often opposing ways in which people have made meaning of Bhagat Singh’s persona, his actions and his ideas. From the communist activists to the Maoist student groups, Naxalite youth, Sikh community, Akalis, people of Punjab, and right-wing groups (such as Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena), political parties (Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Maoist), Communist Party of India (Maoist-Leninist), Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party), the Kashmiri nationalists, and the more recent largescale protest mobilisations—the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act/ National Register of Citizens (2019) protests and the Farmers’ Protest (2020–21), all draw on different representations of Bhagat Singh—the trimmed-haired image of him in a felt hat or the white-turbaned image of a sombre young man or the more recent yellow-basanti turbaned portrait. The fact that these images are ubiquitous demonstrates the continued affect of Bhagat Singh’s memory and the slogan ‘Inquilab Zindabad’.