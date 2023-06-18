Book Extract: Fractures in the Union

The data for India’s states across the sectors of health, economy and education raises two obvious questions: why has peninsular India done better and how can the divergences between the states ever be addressed in policymaking?

Subnationalism is a frequently cited reason. A greater focus on education in the southern states is attributed to political movements that emphasised self-respect, which in turn resulted in better development for them. Some of these movements were also explicitly anti-caste, which has been attributed to consolidation of the subaltern, yielding a sense of solidarity and common purpose.

Others have attributed the improvements narrowly to specific policies, such as midday meals which helped keep children in school, regardless of whether those were the result of such subnational consolidation. Still others have cited cultural and anthropological reasons and practices, such as marriage among cousins—where a woman who marries into her extended family has slightly more agency than a woman married into a home outside the family network. Economists also like to cite better access to the sea.

The answer is probably all the above, and then some. Motivated reasoning, confirmation bias and a genuine inability to distinguish cause from effect make pinpointing the reasons why southern states have done better than their northern counterparts a difficult question to answer.

A crucial aspect of the divergence is that India’s best states were not always the best. Their improvement and outcomes can be explained by policy actions and the politics that enabled those over the last few generations. Present-day Kerala, which is a consistent leader in most development indicators across health and education, for example, was considered a basket case in the late nineteenth century. The situation was so bad that the British were constantly threatening to annex what was then the princely state of Travancore and merge it with the Madras Presidency.