Chintz. Such an evocative word, conjuring images of flora and fauna, eternally suspended in a garden paradise. Its key motifs are tropical bird life, trailing vines, red or pink flowers in luscious full-bloom and buds heavy with fecund promise. Chintz traverses time and the surfaces of everything from mid-Georgian English canopied beds, women’s gowns of the Regency era and Victorian William Morris wallpaper. Nothing could be more ‘English’ in its associations: yet the name chintz is derived from the North Indian word ‘chint’, meaning ‘spotted’ cloth. Chintz is in fact an Indian invention, adapted for European tastes. In the seventeenth century, the vibrant hues of chintz were so admired that Indian imports all but destroyed the European textile industry. In response, the British and French governments imposed a ban on it.

However, such was its desirability that consumers continued to acquire chintz by smuggling it into Europe. This vibrant textile is but one of the myriad Indian decorative arts and crafts that came to define European luxury from the seventeenth century onwards. It was not just chintz that wove its way into the very hearts of European homes and fashions, but precious jewels, fine muslin cottons, fragrant tea, aromatic coffee, pungent spices and of course, Kashmir shawls. These goods, much coveted and prized in Europe were all inspired by India: by its rich cultural traditions, diverse geography and by the skill of Indian artisans. A watershed event was the Great Exhibition of 1851 at the Crystal Palace in London. At a time when rapid industrialisation was upturning English society and ideas of labour and specialised craft were being replaced with ‘the dark satanic mills’ of machinery and mass manufacture: the Indian crafts displayed at the Great Exhibition were held-up as paragons of what constituted good design based on traditional artisanal skill. The ‘soulless’ products of mass-manufacture, were contrasted to the hand-crafted Indian objects, imbued as they were with values of community-based labour relations, personalisation and the individual skill of the craftsman. Indian textiles especially were displayed as examples of what good design should entail. The focus of the India section at the exhibition can also be understood as a two-way process of cultural exchange that can be traced back to the early trade in printed calicos.

Today this legacy reverberates across global fashion in myriad forms, part of such densely intricate histories of colonialism, cultural influence and assimilation that we are often unaware of their Indian origins. In a single object or style, it is often almost impossible to say where one cultural imprint ends and another begins. This complex web of cultural flows is only intensified in an era of Pinterest and Instagram. Here, images float in the vast, amorphous arenas of cyberspace, completely unanchored from their roots and original meanings. Not least, the Western fantasy of ‘the Orient’ frequently collapses the vast differences between India, China, Japan, North Africa or the Middle East into one amorphous idea and image of the ‘exotic’.